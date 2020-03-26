COVID-19: PEMRA advises electronic media to promote optimism

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has advised electronic media to curtail fear syndrome among masses while covering news related to coronavirus.

In an advice issued, the PEMRA asked news channels to promote optimism among masses to fight this catastrophe with perseverance and discipline.

It asked the news channels to avoid creating hype and sensationalism by covering the patients affected by coronavirus and undergoing treatment.

The authority asked the channels to invest their energies and resources in mobilizing the whole nation for prevention and necessary measures to curb this menace.

It also stressed that besides the efforts, made by federal and provincial governments, state institutions as well as researchers round the globe, may also be highlighted in order to generate hope among the viewers.