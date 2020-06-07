COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 98,943, recovery rate rose to 33,465

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 98,943 on Sunday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 98,943
• Sindh: 36,364
• Punjab: 37,090
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13,001
• Balochistan: 6,221
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 4,979
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 927
• AJK: 361
Deaths: 2,002
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 561
• Punjab: 683
• Sindh: 634
• Balochistan: 54
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 13
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 49
• AJK: 8
More than 7 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 398,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
