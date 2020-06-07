COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 98,943, recovery rate rose to 33,465

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 98,943 on Sunday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 98,943

• Sindh: 36,364

• Punjab: 37,090

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13,001

• Balochistan: 6,221

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 4,979

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 927

• AJK: 361

Deaths: 2,002

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 561

• Punjab: 683

• Sindh: 634

• Balochistan: 54

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 13

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 49

• AJK: 8

More than 7 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 398,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.