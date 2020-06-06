COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 93,983, recovery rate rose to 32,581

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 93,983 on Friday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 93,983

• Sindh: 34,889

• Punjab: 35,308

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 12,459

• Balochistan: 5,776

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 4,323

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 852

• AJK: 331

Deaths: 1,935

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 541

• Punjab: 659

• Sindh: 615

• Balochistan: 54

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 12

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 41

• AJK: 7

More than 6.52 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 385,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.