COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 93,983, recovery rate rose to 32,581

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 93,983 on Friday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 93,983
• Sindh: 34,889
• Punjab: 35,308
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 12,459
• Balochistan: 5,776
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 4,323
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 852
• AJK: 331
Deaths: 1,935
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 541
• Punjab: 659
• Sindh: 615
• Balochistan: 54
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 12
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 41
• AJK: 7
More than 6.52 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 385,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
