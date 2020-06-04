COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 85,264, recovery rate rose to 30,128

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 85,264 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 85,264

• Sindh: 32,910

• Punjab: 31,104

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 11,373

• Balochistan: 5,224

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 3,544

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 824

• AJK: 285

Deaths: 1,770

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 500

• Punjab: 607

• Sindh: 555

• Balochistan: 51

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 12

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 38

• AJK: 7

More than 6.43 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 380,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Shibli Faraz warns of stricter coronavirus lockdown if people continue ignoring SOPs

The government of Pakistan would be forced to revert to a stricter coronavirus lockdown if people continued to ignore the standard operating procedures (SOPs), Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz warned Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here in the federal capital, Faraz noted that while the coronavirus pandemic had so far caused less damage than the government expected, the number of cases were rising because people were not following the SOPs to prevent against the respiratory illness.

“Coronavirus [cases] have started rising rapidly in Pakistan,” Faraz said. “The coronavirus pandemic has caused less damage than we expected,” he added, noting that the government was closely monitoring the situation in a “planned and organised manner”.

Member KPK assembly Jamshed-ud-Din dies of COVID-19

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel lost his life while battling against the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Cheema dies of COVID-19

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member of Punjab Assembly Shaukat Cheema died on Wednesday after being admitted to a hospital in Lahore.

Shaukat Cheema, who was elected on PML-N ticket from Gujranwala, was admitted at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after being infected by novel coronavirus.

He breathed his last today at the hospital.

Scores of lawmakers have been died of coronavirus after being infected by the virus.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed-ud-Din Kakakhel lost his life while battling against the novel coronavirus today. He was 65.