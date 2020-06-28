COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 202,955, recovery rate rose to 92,624

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 202,955 on Sunday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 28, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 202,955

• Sindh: 78,267

• Punjab: 74,202

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 25,380

• Balochistan: 10,261

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,395

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,423

• AJK: 1,027

Deaths: 4,118

• Punjab: 1,673

• Sindh: 1,243

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 914

• Balochistan: 114

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 122

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 24

• AJK: 28

Global coronavirus cases surge past 10 million Global coronavirus cases topped 10 million on Sunday marking a major milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

North America, Latin America, and Europe each account for around 25% of cases, while Asia and the Middle East have around 11% and 9% respectively, according to the Reuters tally, which uses government reports.

There have been more than 497,000 fatalities linked to the disease so far, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.