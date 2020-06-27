COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 198,883 , recovery rate rose to 86,906

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 198,883 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 27, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 198,883

• Sindh: 76,318

• Punjab: 72,880

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 24,943

• Balochistan: 10,116

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,206

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,417

• AJK: 1,003

Deaths: 4,035

• Punjab: 1,656

• Sindh: 1,205

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 890

• Balochistan: 113

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 120

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 23

• AJK: 28



PCB to announce squad for England tour after infections reported in team: sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board will make a decision regarding the upcoming visit of Pakistan cricket team to England today, days after around 10 players tested positive for the coronavirus, sources said.

According to sources, the board will announce the squad today and the players and management staff will be allowed to go only after they test negative for COVID-19.

Sources said that around 10 cricketers and one management member will not go to England due to the infection.

The virus test results of 18 cricketers and 11 management members will be received today, sources added



Shibli Faraz blames hike in petroleum prices on coronavirus pandemic



Minister for Broadcasting and Information Shibli Faraz said that the coronavirus pandemic has affected the economies around the world.

He said that as compared to the other countries in the region, Pakistan has made a minimal hike in the prices of petroleum products.

Faraz continued that due to the change in prices of these products globally, the government had to review the petrol prices.

“Our first priority is to give relief to the public, and we will continue to make efforts for providing people relief,” he added.