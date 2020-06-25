COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 192,970, recovery rate rose to 81,307

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 192,970 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 25, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 192,970

• Sindh: 74,070

• Punjab: 71,191

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23,887

• Balochistan: 9,817

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 11,710

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,365

• AJK: 930

Deaths: 3,903

• Punjab: 1,516

• Sindh: 1,161

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 869

• Balochistan: 108

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 115

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 23

• AJK: 25

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasised the need for peddling awareness among the masses about precautionary measures against Covid-19 saying the country can pass an imminent peak of coronavirus cases in a better way if all people act responsibly.

Prime Minister Khan thanked the youth for stepping up and assisting the district administration in the hour of need.

He cautioned that the burden on already strained hospitals and the healthcare system will increase if people do not follow the standard operating procedures seriously.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it is vital to make commoners understand the importance of sticking to precautions to keep the virus at bay.

