COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 188,926, recovery rate rose to 77,754

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 188,926 on Wednesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 24, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 185,034

• Sindh: 72,656

• Punjab: 69,536

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23,388

• Balochistan: 9,634

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 11,483

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,337

• AJK: 892

Deaths: 3,755

• Punjab: 1,516

• Sindh: 1,124

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 855

• Balochistan: 106

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 108

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 23

• AJK: 23

NDMA starts dispatching ninth tranche of protective equipment

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shared on Wednesday that the distribution of the ninth tranche of protective equipment for the doctors for the provinces is underway.

According to the spokesperson, the equipment has been delivered to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He added that Balochistan has been given 91,000 and LP has been given 130,000 different kinds of face masks.

Balochistan has also given 7,000 and KP 10,000 protective suits, along with 25,000 surgical gowns to each province.

NCOC says AJK, GB have no patients on vents

The National Command and Operations Centre declared on Wednesday that Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have no coronavirus patient on a vent in the region.

According to the latest data, 549 vents have been occupied across Pakistan out of 1,539 vents allocated for the COVID-19 pandemice.

The statement said 1,895 additional ventilators for COVID-19 are in pipe line and will be added to critical healthcare capacity by end of July. It added that 200 oxygen cylinder have been dispatched to GB for any emergency as a “contingency plan basing on distances/transportation involved”.