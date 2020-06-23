COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 185,034, recovery rate rose to 73,471

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 185,034 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 23, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 185,034

• Sindh: 71,092

• Punjab: 68,308

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 22,633

• Balochistan: 9,587

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 11,219

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,326

• AJK: 869

Deaths: 3,695

• Punjab: 1,495

• Sindh: 1,103

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 843

• Balochistan: 104

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 106

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 22

• AJK: 22

