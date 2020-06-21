COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 176,617, recovery rate rose to 67,892

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 176,617 on Sunday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 21, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 176,617

• Sindh: 67,353

• Punjab: 65,739

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 21,444

• Balochistan: 9,328

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 10,662

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,278

• AJK: 813

Deaths: 3,501

• Punjab: 1,407

• Sindh: 1,048

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 808

• Balochistan: 100

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 98

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 21

• AJK: 19

Govt ensuring sufficient supplies of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza says the government is ensuring sufficient supplies of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients.

He in a statement said the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued import and registration letters for emergency use of the antiviral drug. He pointed out the FDA lately authorised remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients.