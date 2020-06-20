COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 171,666, recovery rate rose to 63,504

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 171,666 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 20, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 171,666

• Sindh: 65,163

• Punjab: 64,216

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 20,790

• Balochistan: 9,162

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 10,279

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,253

• AJK: 803

Deaths: 3,382

• Punjab: 1,347

• Sindh: 1,013

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 789

• Balochistan: 100

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 95

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 21

• AJK: 17

Punjab to ask Centre for 10,000-15,000 oxygen cylinders

Due to a rise in the coronavirus cases in Punjab, the officials have decided to ask the Centre for 10,000 to 15,000 additional oxygen cylinders for patients.

A session was held to decided action against those hoarding and selling medicines on higher prices. The session also reviewed the lockdown measures across the province.

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Malik said that those vehicles providing oxygen will be allowed on roads 24/7.

He said that the companies manufacturing oxygen cylinders will be exempt from loading shedding.

PM Imran says Pakistan to partially open airspace to int’l flights from Sunday

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the airspace will open partially to allow international flights from Sunday.

PM Imran said that the special step was taken for overseas Pakistanis as the government is trying to facilitate them in every way.

The prime minister said that during this time, overseas Pakistanis went through great difficulty and the government will extend them a warm welcome upon return.

Pakistan records highest death toll within 24 hours at 153

According to National Command and Operations Centre, Pakistan recorded its highest death toll in a day by recording 153 deaths across the country.

The NCOC said that 31,681 tests were conducted on June 19, adding that the total number of cases so far is 171,666 in Pakistan.

“63,504 People recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count,” said the NCOC statement.

It said that a total of 549 patients are on vents, while there are none in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.