COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 165,062, recovery rate rose to 61,383

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 165,062 on Friday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 19, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 165,062

• Sindh: 62,269

• Punjab: 61,678

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 20,182

• Balochistan: 8,998

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 9,941

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,225

• AJK: 769

Deaths: 3,229

• Punjab: 1,265

• Sindh: 964

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 773

• Balochistan: 99

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 95

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 18

• AJK: 15

China says one-fifth of Belt and Road projects ‘seriously affected’ by pandemic

About 20% of projects under China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to link Asia, Europe and beyond have been “seriously affected” by the coronavirus pandemic, an official from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

According to a survey by the ministry, about 40% of projects have seen little adverse impact, and another 30-40% have been somewhat affected, said Wang Xiaolong, director-general of the ministry’s International Economic Affairs Department, at a news briefing in Beijing.

The results from the survey were better than expected and although some projects had been put on hold, China had not heard of any major projects being cancelled, he added.