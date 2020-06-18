COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 160,118, recovery rate rose to 59,215

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 160,118 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 18, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 160,118

• Sindh: 59,983

• Punjab: 60,138

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 19,613

• Balochistan: 8,794

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 9,637

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,213

• AJK: 740

Deaths: 3,093

• Punjab: 1,202

• Sindh: 916

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 755

• Balochistan: 93

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 94

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 18

• AJK: 15

China says it must improve hygiene in markets after Beijing outbreak Low standards of hygiene in China’s wholesale food markets and vulnerabilities in its food supply chain need to be urgently addressed after a new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, a leading body of the ruling Communist Party said.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in the country’s capital over the past week, infecting more than 100 people and raising fears of wider contagion, has been linked to the city’s massive Xinfadi food centre.

The Communist Party’s top disciplinary body said the outbreak underlined the urgent need to improve sanitation standards and minimise health risks at markets.

“The epidemic is a mirror that not only reflects the dirty and messy aspects of wholesale markets but also their low level management conditions,” the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a report published on its website on Wednesday.