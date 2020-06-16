COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 148,921, recovery rate rose to 56,390

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 148,921 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 16, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 148,921

• Sindh: 55,581

• Punjab: 55,878

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 18,472

• Balochistan: 8,327

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 8,857

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,143

• AJK: 663

Deaths: 2,839

• Punjab: 1,081

• Sindh: 853

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 707

• Balochistan: 85

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 83

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 17

• AJK: 13

More than 8 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 433,000 have died, according to an Reuters tally.

Another plane carrying PPEs arrives from China

Another flight carrying PPEs from China to help Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus on Tuesday landed at the Islamabad airport.

The PPEs include 15,0000 N-95 face masks and 5,00000 surgical masks.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal thanked the Chinese government for the help on behalf of people and the government of Pakistan.

He said there is no shortage of testing equipment in the country in terms of coronavirus and underlined the need of oxygen more than ventilators

