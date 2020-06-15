COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 144,478, recovery rate rose to 53,721

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 144,478 on Monday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 15, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 144,478

• Sindh: 53,805

• Punjab: 54,138

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 18,013

• Balochistan: 8,177

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 8,569

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,129

• AJK: 647

Deaths: 2,729

• Punjab: 1,031

• Sindh: 831

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 675

• Balochistan: 85

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 78

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 16

• AJK: 13

More than 7.91 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 432,000 have died, according to an Reuters tally.