COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 144,478, recovery rate rose to 53,721

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 144,478 on Monday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 15, is as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 144,478
• Sindh: 53,805
• Punjab: 54,138
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 18,013
• Balochistan: 8,177
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 8,569
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,129
• AJK: 647
Deaths: 2,729
• Punjab: 1,031
• Sindh: 831
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 675
• Balochistan: 85
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 78
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 16
• AJK: 13
More than 7.91 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 432,000 have died, according to an Reuters tally.
