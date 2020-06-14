COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 139,230, recovery rate rose to 51,735

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 139,230 on Sunday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 14, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 139,230

• Sindh: 51,518

• Punjab: 52,601

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 17,450

• Balochistan: 8,028

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 7,934

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,095

• AJK: 604

Deaths: 2,632

• Punjab: 969

• Sindh: 816

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 661

• Balochistan: 83

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 75

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 16

• AJK: 12

More than 7.78 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 428,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Sheikh Rashid says ‘feeling better’ after being admitted to hospital

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said he was feeling much better after he was shifted to a hospital after he was tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Public needs to take coronavirus seriously and take precaution,” Rashid said.

He added he was feeling much better than last night. “My treatment is continuing under the best doctors and nursing staff,” he added.

Rashid had been shifted to the Military Hospital Rawalpindi on Sunday night after said he was feeling unwell. The minister earlier this week had tested positive for the coronavirus.

79 employees at police training centre Karachi test positive for virus

At least 79 employees at the Saeedabad police training centre in Karachi have tested positive for the coronavirus, Principle Shaukat Khatyal said on Sunday.

According to Khatyal, the infected include two DSPs, an SP, inspectors and sub-inspectors.

He added, more than 400 officers and officials are enrolled at the training station at the moment.