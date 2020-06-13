COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 132,405, recovery rate rose to 50,056

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 132,405 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 132,405

• Sindh: 46,828

• Punjab: 50,087

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 16,415

• Balochistan: 7,866

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 7,163

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,044

• AJK: 574

Deaths: 2,551

• Punjab: 938

• Sindh: 793

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 642

• Balochistan: 80

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 71

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 16

• AJK: 11

More than 7.59 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 425,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

WHO chief calls for any COVID-19 vaccine to be shared as a public good

Vaccines for the new coronavirus should be made available as a global public good, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, to ensure everyone had fair access to any life-saving products that are developed.

“Many leaders…have promoted the idea of making any vaccine a global public good, but that should continue to be promoted,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

“More leaders should join the boat, and we need to have a truly global political commitment and global consensus before we even have the product,” he said. “That is what we are pushing.”