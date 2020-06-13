The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 132,405 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 132,405
• Sindh: 46,828
• Punjab: 50,087
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 16,415
• Balochistan: 7,866
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 7,163
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,044
• AJK: 574
Deaths: 2,551
• Punjab: 938
• Sindh: 793
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 642
• Balochistan: 80
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 71
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 16
• AJK: 11
More than 7.59 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 425,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
WHO chief calls for any COVID-19 vaccine to be shared as a public good
Vaccines for the new coronavirus should be made available as a global public good, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, to ensure everyone had fair access to any life-saving products that are developed.
“Many leaders…have promoted the idea of making any vaccine a global public good, but that should continue to be promoted,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.
“More leaders should join the boat, and we need to have a truly global political commitment and global consensus before we even have the product,” he said. “That is what we are pushing.”
COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 132,405, recovery rate rose to 50,056
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 132,405 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country.