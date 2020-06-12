COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 125,933, recovery rate rose to 40,247

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 125,933 on Friday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 125,933

• Sindh: 46,828

• Punjab: 47,382

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 15,787

• Balochistan: 7,673

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 6,699

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,030

• AJK: 534

Deaths: 2,463

• Punjab: 890

• Sindh: 776

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 632

• Balochistan: 75

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 65

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 15

• AJK: 10

More than 7.52 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 420,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

PML-N Leader Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday.

COAS Gen Bajwa calls Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rashid to ask about health

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday telephoned Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid to inquire about their health after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

While talking to the PML-N president, COAS Bajwa prayed for his early recovery.

“Pakistan Army chief advised me to take complete rest for a full recovery,” Sheikh Rashid, who heads Pakistan Awami League, said in a statement.

“Gen Bajwa also offered me to avail any military health facility if I feel the need at any stage,” the minister said from the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N president had tested positive for the virus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb — who, herself, was diagnosed with the respiratory disease along with her mother — confirmed.

Shehbaz, 69, is a cancer survivor and isolating at home, Aurangzeb said, adding that the former chief minister of Punjab was following his doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection.