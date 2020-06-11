COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 119,536, recovery rate rose to 38,391

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 119,536 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 119,536

• Sindh: 43,790

• Punjab: 45,463

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 15,206

• Balochistan: 7,335

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 6,236

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,018

• AJK: 488

Deaths: 2,356

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 619

• Punjab: 841

• Sindh: 738

• Balochistan: 73

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 14

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 62

• AJK: 9

More than 7.38 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 415,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

PML-N Leader Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday.

Shehbaz, 69, a cancer survivor, is isolating at home, Aurangzeb said, adding that the PML-N leader was following his doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection.