The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 119,536 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 119,536
• Sindh: 43,790
• Punjab: 45,463
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 15,206
• Balochistan: 7,335
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 6,236
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,018
• AJK: 488
Deaths: 2,356
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 619
• Punjab: 841
• Sindh: 738
• Balochistan: 73
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 14
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 62
• AJK: 9
More than 7.38 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 415,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
PML-N Leader Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Thursday.
Shehbaz, 69, a cancer survivor, is isolating at home, Aurangzeb said, adding that the PML-N leader was following his doctors’ advice on how to fight the infection.
COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 119,536, recovery rate rose to 38,391
