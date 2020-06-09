COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 108,317, recovery rate rose to 35,018

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 108,317 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 108,317

• Sindh: 39,555

• Punjab: 40,819

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 14,006

• Balochistan: 6,788

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 5,785

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 952

• AJK: 412

Deaths: 2,172

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 587

• Punjab: 773

• Sindh: 679

• Balochistan: 58

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 14

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 52

• AJK: 9

More than 7.09 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 405,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Coronavirus situation ‘worsening’ worldwide: WHO

The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation i worsening around the globe, warning against complacency. “Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries on Monday to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronovirus, noting the pandemic was worsening globally and had not peaked in central America.

“More than six months into the pandemic this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing. His top emergencies expert, Dr Mike Ryan, said cases of infection in central American countries were still on the rise.