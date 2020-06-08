COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 103,671, recovery rate rose to 34,355

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 103,671 on Monday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 103,671
• Sindh: 38,108
• Punjab: 38,903
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13,487
• Balochistan: 6,516
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 5,329
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 932
• AJK: 396
Deaths: 2,067
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 575
• Punjab: 715
• Sindh: 650
• Balochistan: 54
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 13
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 52
• AJK: 8
More than 7.1 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 403,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his home.
