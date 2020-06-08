COVID-19: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumped to 103,671, recovery rate rose to 34,355

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 103,671 on Monday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 103,671

• Sindh: 38,108

• Punjab: 38,903

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 13,487

• Balochistan: 6,516

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 5,329

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 932

• AJK: 396

Deaths: 2,067

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 575

• Punjab: 715

• Sindh: 650

• Balochistan: 54

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 13

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 52

• AJK: 8

More than 7.1 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and over 403,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb revealed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined himself at his home.