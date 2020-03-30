COVID-19: Pakistan confirms tally of 1625, death toll rises to 28

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan goes past 1625 after more people tested positive in all provinces of the country and 20 deaths reported.

Punjab is still on the top list of coronavirus cases 593, then Sindh 508, 144 in Balochistan, 195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 51 in Islamabad; and 06 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, 28 patients have been recovered from coronavirus.

More than 662,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories of which a majority have been in Europe, the worst-hit continent by the virus.

Recovered Patients:Two coronavirus patients on Monday have recovered their health after treatment in Buner, an area of Khyber Pakhunkhuwa.

According to the health department, both the patients tested negative after being admitted to the hospital due to deadly virus, earlier this month.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Jhagra on Monday lauded the provincial administration for enforcing a coronavirus lockdown in the area.

From the air, Mingora Swat, where the effects of the lockdown are also visible. For sure things can improve, but it is clear the KP administration is doing a fantastic job. Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/hzfBAXEorO

— Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 30, 2020

Situation in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Monday said that 204 teams of the government were in the field to tackle the coronavirus outbreak across the valley.

“Saving human lives is my responsibility. We have started spraying disinfectants in the cities, streets and residential areas of the valley,” he told the media at a press briefing.

China’s special plane carrying relief goods

Another aircraft of China carrying medical supplies regarding Coronavirus pandemic arrived in Karachi on Monday.

The medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and protective suits.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on March 27 had received a consignment of medical aid from China for fighting the coronavirus epidemic in the country at Karachi airport.

Sports Celebrities Boxer Amir Khan to donate Rs40m to Pakistan

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Boxer Amir Khan also offered to use his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine for the coronavirus patients.

