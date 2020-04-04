COVID-19: Pakistan confirmed cases rose to 2708, recovery rate jumps to 130

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,708 on Saturday after new patients were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 2,708

• Sindh: 839

• Punjab: 1,072

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 343

• Balochistan: 175

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 75

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 193

• AJK: 11

Deaths: 41

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 12

• Sindh: 14

• Balochistan: 1

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

• Punjab: 11

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose above 59,000 on Saturday.

Prime Minister of Pakistan talk about lockdown and economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan faced a dilemma where it has to make the most difficult decisions to create an intricate balance amidst the lockdown and stop its poor from starving to death.

We have locked down educational institutions, Malls, marriage halls, restaurants & other places where public congregates. But, to stop the devastation of the lockdown we have kept our agri sector open & now we are opening up our construction sector.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 4, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, the premier said that their is a very real danger to Pakistan’s teetering economy as the country and the world goes through the global coronavirus pandemic.

CM Punjab tweeted:

hief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the government had transferred a total of Rs1.5 billion in emergency cash assistance to some 170,000 needy individuals across the province.



الحمد للہ ان تمام افراد کو 24 گھنٹے کے اندر شفاف طریقے سے ڈیڑھ ارب روپے ان کے موبائل فون نمبرز اور شناختی کارڈ نمبرز پر ٹرانسفر کر دئیے گئے ہیں. بائیو میٹرک ویریفیکیشن کے بعد یہ رقم کسی بھی موبائل فون شاپ سے نکلوا سکتے ہیں.#InsafImdadProgram #COVID19 https://t.co/1NkJ6R1ZIo

— Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 4, 2020

“The money was transferred using mobile phone numbers and National Identity Card numbers. After bio-metric verification, the people can obtain the money from any mobile phone shop,” he wrote on Twitter.

Murad Ali Shah talk about shortage of corona testing kits

Sindh faces a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and coronavirus testing kits, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday during a meeting he participated in via video link.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s remarks came as Sindh recorded three more deaths — two in Karachi and one in Hyderabad — from COVID-19, raising the province’s total to 14.

According to the administration of the quarantine facility, 25 pilgrims were tested negative for the coronavirus. The persons will be allowed to leave for their homes after final approval from the doctors.

PM Imran to visit Lahore for briefing on virus measures

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore today to review the measures taken by the provincial government to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province, according to sources.

PM Imran will meet with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, and other high-ranking provincial officials during the visit, added sources.

PIA announces special flights for UK

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released a schedule of special flights for United Kingdom (UK) as the first flight will take off from Islamabad to transport passengers to Britain.

World wide disasters due to COVID-19

French cases jump above China’s

The number of people who have died from the COVID-19 illness in France jumped by 61% to 6,507 over two days after data from nursing homes were included, and confirmed cases jumped by 44% to 82,165, the health ministry reported on Friday, making France the fifth country to report more cases than China.

US sets new global record with 1,480 virus deaths in 24 hours

The United States recorded nearly 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the worst 24-hour death toll globally since the pandemic began.

With 1,480 deaths counted between 8:30pm (0030 GMT) Thursday and the same time Friday, according to the university’s continuously updated figures, the total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic in the United States is now 7,406.