COVID-19: Pakistan confirmed cases jumps to 2,039, death toll reaches 26

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 2,039 on Wednesday after new cases were reported in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 2,039

• Sindh: 676

• Punjab: 708

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 253

• Balochistan: 158

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 54

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 184

• AJK: 6

Deaths: 26

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 6

• Sindh: 8

• Balochistan: 1

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 2

• Punjab: 8

Globally, more than 37,000 deaths from the virus have been recorded so far, of which most have been in Europe since the disease first emerged in December.

Meanwhile, more than 785,000 COVID-19 cases of the virus have been registered in 200 countries and territories.

Murtaza Wahab gives briefing about recovered Patients

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab once again appealed to the masses to observe social distancing as it was the only way to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video message, Wahab said: “So far, there is no cure for coronavirus, the only way to defeat it is by observing social distancing.”

Read more: 51 patients recovered from coronavirus in Sindh: Murtaza Wahab

The provincial government has taken several steps to curb the spread of the virus as it was the first to impose a lockdown and limit the number of people in mosques.

KP govt restricts congregational prayers by more than 5 people in mosques

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government issued directives on Tuesday according to which only five or less persons will be allowed to offer congregational prayers inside mosques across the province.

A notification issued by the KP government’s Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department said that an Emergency and Section 144 had already been imposed in the province to ensure social distancing.

Coronavirus effects globally

Beijing, China:

China reported on Wednesday a fall in new confirmed coronavirus cases, with almost all cases imported from overseas.

China had 36 new cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down from 48 a day earlier.

New Zealand:

New Zealand has reported 61 new cases of the coronavirus, but said it was too early to assess if the lower number of cases this week meant the nationwide lockdown measures were working, Reuters reported.

“It that might seem a heartening number relative to some of the other figures we have had now [but] I want to emphasise it’s too early to assess if our measures are successfully slowing Covid-19,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference.

Recovered Patients:

98-year old Iranian lady recovers

A 98-year old lady Mrs Hassanzadeh from Mashhad, northeastern Iran, defeated the potentially deadly coronavirus after 27 days of medical treatment.

Shapour Badiee, MD, told Media that the almost centennial woman was hospitalized on March 5 after she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Read more:98-year old Iranian lady recovers from coronavirus

Saeedeh Hassanzahed, her daughter, told that Ms. Hassanzedeh had chronicle kidney complications, but the virus had not hurt her kidneys.

Thanking God, she added that with the “indefatigable” efforts of the medical staff of Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad, her mother defeated the virus and was discharged from hospital.

Canadian PM Trudeau’s wife recovers

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all-clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she revealed on her Facebook page.

Celebrities Urges their fans to stay positive amid coronavirus crisis

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali has urged her fans to stay positive amid coronavirus crisis saying we will get through all of this.

Taking to Instagram, Sajal shared a throwback photo and wrote, “Stay safe & stay positive and we will get through all of this. InshALLAH.

On other hand, Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan has urged her fans to set up a bedtime routine for their children as the kids are vulnerable to catching viruses.

Nice gestures by sports players

England’s cricket players must “realise the bigger picture” and will be expected to take a pay cut as the country’s cricket governing body (ECB) tries to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, The Times here reported on Sunday.

Read more: Amid Coronavirus crisis: England players set for pay cuts

The Times reported players such as Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler — who play for England in all three formats — would be expected to take pay cuts of approximately 200,000 pounds during the three-month shutdown.

Boxer Amir Khan to donate Rs40m to Pakistan

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Boxer Amir Khan also offered to use his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine for the coronavirus patients.