Covid-19: One more federal Minister tested positive

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Haq confirmed he had been suffering from persistent fever for the past one week which had turned into typhoid.

The minister said he tested positive for the coronavirus and as soon as he became aware that he was infected, isolated himself.

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly in the country and so far, several lawmakers have been infected with the virus. A few have succumbed to the disease as well.

A day earlier, PPP leader Syeda Shehla tested positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.