COVID-19: Nation widely confirms cases jump to 1526, recovery rate rise to 28

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan goes past 1526 after more people tested positive in all provinces of the country and 13deaths reported.

Punjab is on the top list of coronavirus cases 558, then Sindh 481, 138 in Balochistan, 188 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 116 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 43 in Islamabad; and 02 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, 28 patients have been recovered from coronavirus.

More than 30,000 deaths have been recorded globally, of which most have been in Europe since the virus first emerged in December.

Dr. Zafar Mirza says 25 people have recovered

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Saturday that in Pakistan so far 25 people have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Mirza said that 7,180 are in quarantine facilities so far across the country.

Sindh decides to release prisoners on temporary basis

In a step to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in jails, the Sindh government has decided to release the prisoners charged with minor offences for four months.

According to the details, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved a summary prepared by the Home Department, granting permission to release the prisoners convicted in NAB, drug and other petty crimes for four months.

China’s special plane carrying relief goods

Special Chinese plane carrying relief assistance and a team of doctors to fight Coronavirus arrived in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon.

The Chinese doctors will remain in Pakistan for two weeks and advise health care specialists of Pakistan in the light of their experience and success in battling Covid-19 in China.

Pakistan Army ‘ensuring enforcement measures’

The Pakistan Army personnel are ensuring enforcement measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country after being summoned by the civil administration under Article 245, the military’s media wing said Saturday.

“Pakistan army troops deployed across the country in aid of civil power under article 245,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Army troops are assisting Federal and Provincial administrations in ensuring enforcement measures for containment of COVID-19 with focus on Public Saftey,” it said.

More than 30,000 deaths recorded globally

The countries with the most deaths include Italy with 10,023 deaths out of 92,472 declared infections, Spain with 5,982 deaths out of 73,235 cases, mainland China with 3,300 deaths out of 81,439 cases, Iran with 2,517 deaths out of 35,408 cases, and France with 2,314 fatalities out of 37,575 cases.

Spanish PM announces stricter lockdown measures

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced stricter lockdown measures that will force all non-essential workers to stay at home for the next two weeks, as the government reported 832 new coronavirus deaths overnight.

The latest moves to combat the virus in Spain, the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy, will be approved at a cabinet meeting on Sunday and will last from March 30 until April 9.

