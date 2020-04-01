Covid-19: FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss the situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned on Wednesday his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud and discussed the challenge posed by Covid-19 to the global community.

The foreign minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Saudi nationals due to Covid-19 and appreciated the timely steps taken by the Saudi government to contain the virus.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also apprised the Saudi Foreign Minister about the steps taken by Pakistan to check the spread of the contagion.FM Qureshi strongly denounced the missile attacks on the Saudi capital Riyadh and Jizan and appreciated the timely response of Saudi forces to save precious lives and infrastructure.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to the security and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The Saudi Foreign Minister that the G-20 Virtual Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia discussed various aspects of financial assistance to the developing countries including the proposal of restructuring their loans.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue their consultation process for the promotion of bilateral cooperation and to meet the Covid-19 challenge.