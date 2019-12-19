Court issues detailed verdict in Pervez Musharraf treason case

The Special Court on Thursday issued detailed judgement in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf۔

The certified copy of the verdict comprises 169 pages, was handed over to the counsel of Pervez Musharraf and officials of the interior ministry.

According to the detailed verdict, Justice Waqar Seth and Justice Shahid Kareem awarded death sentence to the former president, while another member of the bench Justice Nazir Akbar had wrote a dissenting note and announced to set Pervez Musharraf free of the charges.

“The prosecution team failed to prove charges against the former president”, Justice Nazir Akbar’s dissenting note reads.

Earlier, the registrar of the special court had said, the verdict would not be provided to the media, it would only be provided to the counsel of former president.

On Tuesday, special court awarded death sentence to former president.