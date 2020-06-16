Coronavrus: Another plane carrying PPEs arrives from China

Another flight carrying PPEs from China to help Pakistan in fight against novel coronavirus on Tuesday landed at the Islamabad airport.

The PPEs include 15,0000 N-95 face masks and 5,00000 surgical masks.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal thanked the Chinese government for the help on behalf of people and the government of Pakistan.

He said there is no shortage of testing equipment in the country in terms of coronavirus and underlined the need of oxygen more than ventilators.

“The provinces can carry out as many as coronavirus tests they want to,”

The chairman NDMA said that they have provided 250 ventilators to the provinces thus so far.

Last month, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt General Muhammad Afzal had also said that there is no shortfall of coronavirus testing kits and machines in Pakistan.

