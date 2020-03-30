Coronavirus: Two patients recover in Buner, area of KP

Two coronavirus patients on Monday have recovered their health after treatment in Buner, an area of Khyber Pakhunkhuwa.

According to the health department, both the patients tested negative after being admitted to the hospital due to deadly virus, earlier this month.

Moreover, 17 more suspected patients have also tested negative of the novel coronavirus.

The total count of coronavirus cases has jumped to 1625 and 18 deaths were reported, according to the national dashboard of Pakistan on Sunday.

The latest statistics of COVID-19 cases showed the highest count in Punjab with 593 patients, 508 in Sindh, 195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 144 in Balochistan, 128 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 51 in Islamabad, 6 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

11 patients infected with the virus are being said in critical conditions and some among them were put on ventilators. The patients who have recovered from the disease were 28 so far.

