Coronavirus: Sindh to take precautionary steps for upcoming assembly session

Precautionary measures being taken ahead of the Sindh Assembly session for protection from the coronavirus infection.

The provincial legislature will meet on March 13 at 10:00 in the morning.

Secretary Sindh Assembly has asked the health department to provide an advisory for the upcoming assembly session.

The assembly authorities have decided not to issue passes of the guests gallery for this session.

Only the assembly members, staffers and media representatives will be allowed entry in the assembly building during the session.

Secretary Sindh Assembly has said that arrangements being made for protection from the coronavirus infection.

“Hand sanitizers will be installed at all entrances of the assembly,” he added.

Sindh is reeling under increasing cases of novel coronavirus as most of the cases, confirmed in the country, have been reported in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had recently claimed that all positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the province were arrived from abroad.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that all the coronavirus patients had reached in Sindh from Iran, Iraq, Syria, United Kingdom (UK) and other countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, which has spread to at least 114 countries around the world.