Coronavirus Screening: CAA installs thermal scanner at Islamabad airport

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has installed a thermal scanner at the Islamabad airport to detect coronavirus in passengers.

Compared to a thermal gun, the automatic scanner can screen passengers in a shorter period of time.

The scanner can detect symptoms of flu and fever with more accuracy. Previously, passengers were being scanned manually using thermal guns which took more time.

Some of the symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to those of the flu, such as coughing and fever. Breathing difficulties and in some severe cases organ failure have also been reported.

Preventive measures include washing hands with soap and water every day, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs and avoiding crowded areas and contact with those showing signs of the illness.

In Punjab, the director-general of health services has directed the authorities to visit Chinese settlements and camps to screen them for symptoms of the new virus.

Pakistan has confirmed two cases of the virus so far. Around 2,800 people have died of the virus around the world, with most casualties in China, the virus’ epicentre.