Because of cronavirus the entertainment industry is damaged all over the world, with films, concerts, TV shows and theatre performances postponed or cancelled.

Disney’s Mulan, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2 and the James Bond film No Time To Die are major film release to be delayed.

Broadway shows have shut down, while many TV shows have suspended filming.

Theme parks have also been affected with Disneyland shutting down all of its attractions.

Here’s a round-up of some of the latest entertainment events to announce delays or cancellations:

Until Thursday evening, Disney appeared to be holding firm with the March release, and proceeded with a scaled-back premiere of the film in London.

But shortly after the cast posed for pictures on the red carpet, Disney announced the film was being delayed.

Director Niki Caro said: “We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now.”

Fast and Furious 9 put back by 11 months

Coronavirus puts film industry in ‘turmoil’

Horror films The New Mutants and Antlers were also pushed back, but Disney said it was still aiming for a 2020 release date for all three films.

The release of The Secret Garden, which will star Colin Firth and Julie Walters, has been delayed from April to August.

The Tribeca Film Festival, which had been due to take place in New York in April, has been postponed.

Several US talk shows, which had already announced they would stop filming in front of live audience, have now been pulled from the schedules altogether.

However, all three are planning to return to a normal taping schedule on 30 March, their respective networks said.

Several LA-based shows, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden are continuing for now, but without studio audiences.



America’s Got Talent stopped filming with live audiences, while some shows such as The Price Is Right suspended production for two weeks.

In addition to live talk shows, several dramas and comedies currently in production suspended filming, including NCIS, The Good Fight and Apple’s The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

In the US, all Broadway theatres, which make up New York’s largest tourist industry, announced closures until 12 April, the city’s governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday.



Disneyland announced it was closing its doors at its resorts in both Florida and Paris, while the Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures until the end of the month.

However, one event will proceed as planned – the Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies.

In the music world, live concerts have also been largely postponed

The world’s two largest live-entertainment companies, AEG and Live Nation, along with several major agencies, have announced that they are suspending tours for the rest of March.

Tours affected include Billie Eilish, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton and many others.

However, most of the music shows affected so far are arena shows, and some events with smaller audiences are still scheduled to go ahead.

Record Store Day is another event affected, with organisers announcing on Friday it had been put back from 18 April to 20 June.