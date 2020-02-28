Coronavirus Prevention: Govt employees urged to avoid embrace, handshakes

Amid coronavirus threat, the district administration in Islamabad has urged its employees to avoid embracing and handshakes.

In the coronavirus advisory, the employees have been barred to mark biometric attendance at offices.

The advisory has urged the citizens to avoid crowded areas and to maintain distance of two meters from those suffering from the flu.

The workers who operate computers at offices have been directed to use gloves to avoid coronavirus which may spread through breathing and coughing.

Earlier this month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also issued a travel advisory for its crew members working on the national flag carrier’s flights to Beijing and Tokyo.