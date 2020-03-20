Coronavirus: PM to chair NCC meeting today

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan convened a National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting today (Friday) to review the measures taken against the pandemic.

The high-level meeting will review the progress on implementation of the decision made in the last sitting of the National Security Committee (NSC). The meeting is expected to make crucial decisions to deal with the virus.

All the four chief ministers will participate in the meeting via video link. The meeting will also review the measures taken by the provincial governments to deal with the coronavirus.

Earlier on March 14, National Security Committee (NSC) had made important decisions under its strategy to fight coronavirus including closure of educational institutions, borders besides cancellation of mass gatherings and partial suspension of flight operations.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body took place at the Prime Minister’s House under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.

The top civil-military brass had finalised national strategy to contain further spread of COVID-19.