Coronavirus pandemic now in a new and dangerous phase: WHO

World Health Organization has urged the countries to remain extremely vigilant as the number of cases hit a new peak.

Director-General of the world health agency Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaking at a virtual news conference said the coronavirus pandemic is now in a new and dangerous phase with the disease accelerating at the same time as people tire of lockdowns.

He said more than 150,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to WHO in a single day.