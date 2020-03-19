Coronavirus: Pakistan’s Tally Of Cases Rises To 304

The number of novel coronavirus cases on Thursday surged to 304 in Pakistan with two confirmed deaths of persons returned home from foreign countries.

The deceased persons were belonging to KP’s Mardan and Hangu.

The deceased man Saadat Khan, resident of Mardan had been tested positive for coronavirus on March 17 after arriving back to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia post performing Umrah on March 9.Another patient 36-year-old, who lost his life due to the virus, was resident of Hangu.

3 more coronavirus cases reported in Karachi, taking Sindh’s tally to 211

According to the breakup, so far 211 cases of the virus have been reported in Sindh, said CM Murad Ali Shah, while the number of cases in Punjab stands at 33, according to CM Buzdar.

The province-wide break up of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 304• Sindh: 211

• Punjab: 33

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 19

• Balochistan: 23

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 02

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 16

• AJK: 01

Globally, 164 countries have been affected, more than 8,200 people have died and more than 200,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.

According to the health ministry, the new cases were reported in the northeastern Punjab, southern Sindh and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.

FM QURESHI MULLS SELF-ISOLATED QUARANTINE POST CHINA VISIT

The foreign minister further said he would go under five-day isolation after his trip to China.

“Before leaving for China we had a swab test done which came back negative,” Qureshi said.

“When we reached China, a blood and swab test was done which also came back negative and only after that we had our meetings. Before leaving, another blood test was conducted whose result will come out today,” Qureshi said.

