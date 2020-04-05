Coronavirus: Pakistan’s confirmed cases jumps to 2,880, recovery rate rose to 170

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,880 on Sunday after new infections were confirmed in the country and 170 patients recovered.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 2,880

• Sindh: 864

• Punjab: 1,163

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 372

• Balochistan: 185

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 78

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 206

• AJK: 12

Deaths: 45

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 14

• Sindh: 15

• Balochistan: 1

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

• Punjab: 12

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus now stands at above 60,000.

More than 1 million declared cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 228,000 are now considered recovered.

Experience of overseas Pakistanis shows govt commitment: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the experience of an overseas Pakistani at Islamabad airport reveals the commitment of the government in keeping citizens safe in this fight against coronavirus.

An overseas Pakistani returning home recorded his experience over COVID screening at Islamabad intl. airport. From COVID testing to the facilities at the quarantine center, his experience revels the commitment of Pakistan Govt in keeping citizens safe in this fight against Corona

— Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 5, 2020

WHO lauds Punjab govt for creating field hospital in nine days

Punjab established a COVID-19 field hospital with 1,000 beds in just nine days! “This is a commendable achievement and will go a long way to treat COVID-19 patients as cases continue to rise in Lahore,”

Punjab established a COVID-19 field hospital with 1,000 beds in just nine days! "This is a commendable achievement and will go a long way to treat COVID-19 patients as cases continue to rise in Lahore," said Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan

— WHO Pakistan (@WHOPakistan) April 5, 2020

Another Positive Development

In another positive development in the fight against coronavirus, the Balochistan government confirmed on Sunday that 13 more people have recovered from the virus in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan took to Twitter saying at least 13 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have made a full recovery in Balochistan and discharged from hospital.



