Coronavirus: Pakistani courts to remain functional, decides CJP Gulzar Ahmed

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday chaired a meeting of National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) where it was decided against shutting countrywide courts despite rising number of coronavirus cases.

The meeting decided that the courts across the country would remain open and follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at tackling the spread of virus.

“We will not shatter the hopes of masses who look towards the judiciary for dispensing justice,” the meeting decided.

However, it said the chief justices of the high courts were authorized to take decisions on their own keeping in view the ground realities.

The apex court judge Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan was appointed as the focal person to coordinate with the lower courts keeping in view the developing situation. “The high courts will also appoint their focal persons,” the decision said adding that all high court would be bound to follow the SOPs devised to deal with the virus.