Coronavirus: Pakistan extends closure of border with Afghanistan for week

Pakistan has extended closure of its border with Afghanistan at Chaman for a week.

Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan was closed on March 02 for a week amid apprehensions of outbreak of coronavirus.

Pak-Afghan bilateral border trade activities have completely came to halt due to coronavirus fears.

The border with Iran, which was closed for last 16 days, is expected to open partially today, according to sources.

Read more: Coronavirus: Pak-Afghan border of Chaman closed for seven days

Remember, last week border closure between Pakistan and Afghanistan went into effect on Monday for a week, after authorities said they were taking all precautionary measures to safeguard the health of people on both sides of the border.



