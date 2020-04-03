Coronavirus: Pakistan confirmed cases jumps to 2,450, recovery rate reaches up to 126

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 2,450 after new cases were reported in the country and 126 patients have recovered.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases are as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 2,386

• Sindh: 783

• Punjab: 920

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 311

• Balochistan: 169

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 68

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 190

• AJK: 9

Deaths: 35

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 9

• Sindh: 11

• Balochistan: 1

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

• Punjab: 11

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 1,026,688 on Friday, and rate of recovered patients rose to 212,993.

920 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Punjab

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said on Friday that 920 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the province.

In her tweets, Dr Yasmin Rashid said overall 17,069 patients were tested for the COVID-19, from which 920 were tested positive and 16,149 were negative.

Relief Package for 2 million families in KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan says government will provide coronavirus relief package to more than two million families across the province.

Talking to media in Bannu, he said registration of poor families under Ehsas program and BISP has begun and relief cheques will be distributed among deserving people within two days.The Chief Minister also visited quarantine center and isolation ward in Bannu.

Special aircraft carrying US citizens departs from Karachi

A special plane carrying United States (US) citizens including diplomats has departed from Jinnah International Airport Karachi amid coronavirus pandemic on Thursday night.

The plane arrived from Cairo at the Karachi airport to airlift the US citizens including members of the US embassy in Pakistan.

The flight MSR-3200 was allowed to land at the airport on a special permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

It carried 135 passengers including 16 members of the embassy team.

Sports Celebrities came out against coronavirus

Waqar Younis lauds completion of 1,000-bed hospital at Expo Centre

SL franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, announced donation

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has announced a donation of Rs10 million to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Boxer Amir Khan donation

Pakistani origin British boxer Amir Khan has announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Boxer Amir Khan also offered to use his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine for the coronavirus patients.

