Coronavirus: Nine new cases confirmed in Karachi

Nine new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karachi on Monday, marking the biggest increase in the number of patients and bringing the city’s tally to 16, a few hours after the province’s fifth one was confirmed.

A spokesperson for the provincial health department said Monday six of the new patients had returned to Pakistan from Syria via Doha, Qatar, while the other three arrived from London via Dubai.

6 patients came from the same flight so we do not know it they had the same contact. The other three came from a different flight and none of these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case. https://t.co/C3pBDaHJlz

— Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 9, 2020

Of them, a 53-year-old man — a resident of Karachi — was shifted to a quarantine facility alongside his family.

At present, 16 infected people were under treatment, the spokesperson added. The first patient of coronavirus, on the other hand, recovered last week and was discharged.

In total, 16 cases of coronavirus have been reported all over Pakistan so far.

Sindh Health Secretary Zahid Abbasi had said early Monday eight of the 27 people who contacted the latest coronavirus patient had tested negative, while the remaining ones were yet to undergo tests.

Read more: Govt fully ready to protect the people from coronavirus: Dr.Zafar

Remember, Zafar Mirza said the federal and provincial governments and other institutions are fully ready to meet the challenge and protect the people from this virus.