Coronavirus: Media application being launched for media personnel

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that the premier is seriously concerned for the well-being and safety of media personnel during COVID-19.

An application specifically designed to cater to the grievances of media personnel is being launched today by the name of ‘COVID-19 Care For Media’.

The application will also journalists to register themselves and their families and seek out the help they need if they acquire novel coronavirus.

The application aims to collect real-time data on the infected while also providing immediate assistance to those suffering from the dangerous virus.

A press conference is scheduled to be held later in the day on the matter where all issues pertaining to safety, precautions and paying media their pending dues will be discussed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 20 sought media’s support to run public awareness messages regarding preventives measures to be adopted to tackle coronavirus spread.

During his telephonic conversation with Pakistan Broadcasting Association (PBA) Vice President Amir Mahmood, the prime minister said that they were taking comprehensive measures to tackle the virus outbreak.

