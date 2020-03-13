Coronavirus: KP govt decides to close all educational institutions

Amid rising cases of a novel coronavirus, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to close all the public and private educational institutes across the province to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the KP cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Friday.

The cabinet meeting also decided to raise the issue of closure of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the federal government.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said the situation is under control and advised the masses not to worry just adopt precautionary measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus.

On Thursday, the provincial cabinet of Sindh has decided to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutes till May 30.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

