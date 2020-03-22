Coronavirus: Indonesia confirms 64 new cases, 10 new deaths

Indonesia reported 64 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, a health ministry official told reporters on Sunday, bringing the total number to 514 and 48 respectively.

Nine coronavirus patients have recovered, health ministry spokesman, Achmad Yurianto said, bringing the total number of recoveries to 29.

Read more:Coronavirus: Trump writes letter to Kim Jong-un, Offering Help in Virus Fight

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, expressing his willingness to help the North battle the coronavirus, North Korea said on Sunday.

“I would like to extend sincere gratitude to the U.S. president for sending his invariable faith to the Chairman,” said Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader’s sister and policy aide, in a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean​ Central​ News Agency. Ms. Kim lauded Mr. Trump’s decision to write the letter as “a good judgment and proper action.”

The letter reportedly contained praise for Mr Kim’s efforts to defend his people from the disease, which has killed thousands of people around the world.