Coronavirus in Pakistan: Zafar Mirza confirms report of first two cases

Two cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed on Wednesday, minutes after the first case was reported in the southern port city.

According to Sindh health department, the 22-year-old male patient travelled to Iran where he acquired the virus, Media Coordinator to the Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf said in a statement.

The patient travelled from Iran to Karachi by plane. He and his family have been placed in quarantine and the Health Department is in the process of examining all the passengers that he travelled with.

