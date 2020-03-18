Coronavirus: Govt postpones all examinations till June 1

The federal government on Wednesday postponed all examinations including those of boards and the Cambridge system till June 1 due to the situation emerged after coronavirus.

This was announced by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The education minister said the foreign institutions, as well as domestic boards, are bound to implement the government’s decisions. He said if the situation improves, the examination boards may conduct the postponed exams between 1st June and 15th July.All schools including public, private as well as seminaries have been closed till 5th of next month as per the decision of the National Security Committee. He said it will be decided on the 27th March whether or not the educational institutions are reopened.

Shafqat Mahmood said arrangements are also being made to engage the students in their homes through online lectures in case if the schools are further closed. In this regard technology support and content, committees have also been set up.

“Federal government is working in cohesion with the provinces to take all possible measures to contain the spread of coronavirus,” he added.

It may be noted that the National Security Committee (NSC) which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad last week decided to keep all educational institutions closed across the country till April 5 to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the meeting, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said: “In a meeting of the National Security Committee presided over PM Imran Khan, it has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5.”

“This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris.”