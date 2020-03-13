Coronavirus Fears: Overseas players leaving Pakistan

Overseas players participating in the Pakistan Super League has decided to leave the ongoing edition due to coronavirus fears.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also allowed the foreign stars to leave the tournament and all the players have been given the option to withdraw.

Rilee Rossouw and James Vince of Multan Sultans, Jason Roy and Tymal Mills of Quetta Gladiators have confirmed they will not take any further part in the PSL 2020.

Karachi Kings’ Alex Hales, Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Banton, Carlos Braithwaite, Lewis Gregory, James Foster (coach), Liam Dawson and Liam Livingstone are the following players to leave Pakistan.

It must be noted that England players requested a return to their respective country which was accepted by the PCB. Local players have also the right to withdraw themselves if they don’t want to play.

Last night, PCB decided no crowd will be allowed to in the remaining matches of the PSL at National Stadium in Karachi.

The decision was taken on special directives of Sindh’s Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali as more cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the last couple of days.