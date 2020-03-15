Coronavirus Fear: Nasir Shah denied rumours of lockdown in Sindh

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah on Sunday rebutted rumours of any lockdown in the province amid coronavirus threat.

Reacting on the romours of lockdown, Shah in his statement said, there is no reality in the news floating on the various sections of the social media about lockdown amid coronavirus in Sindh.

“Nothing to worry as situation is under control”, the minister said in his statement.

The government has taken enough steps to deal with the deadly virus outbreak, no need to store groceries, he added.

Syed Nasir Shah assured people of the province that PPP government is capable enough to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the chief secretary to write a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against the elements, spreading disinformation on the social media about lockdown in Sindh.

Earlier on Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the closure of wedding halls, shrines and festivals across the province to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.