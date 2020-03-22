Coronavirus Crisis: Punjab decides to call military in the province

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has decided to summon the military in the province to tackle the situation emerged in the wake of the rising novel coronavirus cases, on Sunday.

According to sources, the chief minister of Punjab has completed consultations with provincial chief secretary and other top officials of the province over the matter.

The provincial government has decided to send a request to the federal government for deployment of military troops in the province.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has in a statement said, his government will work to its utmost capability to protect the people of the province.

“The people will not be let unsupported in hard times,” Punjab chief minister vowed.

“The government will use all resources at hand to protect the people,” Buzdar added.



Read more: COVID-19: Sindh govt decides to enforce complete lockdown

According to earlier reports, Sindh government has decided to impose a province-wide lockdown over rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province.

According to sources privy to details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took the military leadership into confidence over the decision to lockdown the province.

“The announcement in this regard will be made on Sunday,” they said.

Detailing the planned curbs on movement, the sources said unnecessary outings and bringing vehicles on roads will be barred during the lockdown. However, medical stores and grocery shops will remain open during the restriction period.